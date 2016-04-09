Resident reports shots fired

Lawton police responded to a shots fired incident early Friday morning at a local residence.

Officer Tom Rorrer of the Lawton Police Department was dispatched to 2014 SW C at 3:05 a.m. where a man reported that he heard what sounded like a male and female arguing outside a nearby residence. He said he thought he heard a car door shut and then eight shots fired. He said he did not see or hear a vehicle in the area.

Rorrer then talked with an occupant of the residence from where the shots were reported. That resident said he could not recall hearing anyone talking or arguing outside and did not hear a vehicle. However, he did report he heard the shots fired outside his window, but was too shaken up to look outside.