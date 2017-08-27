Researchers use airplanes to map Oklahoma's earthquake faults

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Researchers are turning to the sky to help stop earthquakes from rumbling deep beneath the Oklahoma soil.

The U.S. Geological Survey in coordination with the Oklahoma Geological Survey and other groups last week began using a modified small airplane to study the state's geology in an attempt to map deep, existing faults.

The aircraft over the next two months will fly over portions of the state at an altitude of about 400 feet, using sensitive equipment to measure the naturally occurring magnetic fields created when different rock types are next to each other.

"The goal of this project is to better map the faults that are deep within the ground, and particularity to map the faults that are likely to create an earthquake," USGS research geophysicist Anji Shah said Aug. 15.

"We have found many of the earthquakes have occurred in sequences that form lines, which suggests there are faults associated with those earthquakes. But when we compare it to our existing fault maps, they don't seem to line up. This makes it difficult to tell what the earthquake risk is and suggest there are faults we are not aware of."