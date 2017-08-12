Research on fossils to be shared at museum

The Museum of the Great Plains will offer a presentation Saturday afternoon by Cameron University students' research on fossils from the Domebo Fossil Beds.

Students in Cameron's special topic class, Mesofossils of the Domebo Fossil Beds, will share their research findings during a poster presentation from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris Ave.

Patrons are subject to the Museum of the Great Plains' regular admission prices: $10, ages 13 and older; $8, ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger; $9, for seniors 62 and older; and, $9 for military with identification.