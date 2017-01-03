Remembering the Zimmermann telegram

One hundred years ago today, the Zimmermann telegram hit the front pages of American newspapers.

According to the History Channel, this was a message from the German foreign secretary, Arthur Zimmermann, to the German ambassador in Mexico proposing a Mexican-German alliance in the case of war between the United States and Germany.

The telegram, intercepted and deciphered by British intelligence in January 1917, instructed the ambassador to offer significant financial aid to Mexico if it agreed to enter any future U.S.-German conflict as a German ally. If victorious in the conflict, Germany also promised to restore to Mexico the lost territories of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

In an effort to protect their intelligence from detection and to capitalize on growing anti-German sentiment in the U.S., the British waited until Feb. 24 to present the telegram to President Woodrow Wilson.

Americans already had reason for concern, due to the Germans' decision in February 1915 to conduct unrestricted warfare against all ships, neutral or otherwise, that entered the war zone around Britain. A private American vessel, the William P. Frye, was sunk by a German cruiser one month later.

When the British-owned ocean liner Lusitania was torpedoed on May 7, 1915, 128 Americans were among the 1,198 lives lost. Another 27 Americans were among the 272 dead when an Italian liner was attacked in November 1915.