Relay for Life Sunday, Monday at MacArthur High

The community is invited to support the 15th annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life Sunday hosted by MacArthur High School's Key Club.

The event will be from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday in the high school's main gymnasium, 4400 E. Gore.

Opening ceremonies will start at 7:30 p.m. with a Survivors Lap honoring cancer survivors' journeys. Events and activities are scheduled throughout the event, including hair donations at 9 p.m. and a luminary ceremony at 10 p.m.

All are invited, but only members who are registered through a team are allowed to stay past midnight Sunday. Survivors who want to participate in the Survivors Lap do not need to register.

"Anyone can participate and the more support we have the better," said Raegan Kennedy, MacArthur High student coordinator. "The best part of the relay is the sense of community. Everyone is gathered for a great cause, and I feel that we are making a difference in the fight against cancer."