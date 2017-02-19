Reinvestment made in Sill facilities

Since 2002, Fort Sill's directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) has put together an operation plan, a five-year plan and a long-range strategic plan to make sure that all of its facilities have been reinvested to sustain not only the infrastructure but the historical integrity of the buildings.

"We have some beautiful old facilities out here, such as the Patriot Club and the Polo Club. We want to sustain those. We also have businesses here that generate revenue that we can reinvest back into the installation," MWR Director Brenda Spencer-Ragland said.

As the old adage goes, you must reinvest money to make money. The Fort Sill Golf Course is a notable example. When Spencer-Ragland became MWR director in 2002, her first meeting concerning the facility was in a World War II-era double-stacked clubhouse that had lots of maintenance issues.

"We started at that time working to reinvest in our program," she said.

MWR had only $100,000 available to invest at the time, nowhere near what a large-scale renovation would require. It was necessary to operate like a business to generate the profitability needed to provide MWR more working capital.

"The standard we work with in the Army is about 8 percent. That 8 percent is what we put back in there," Spencer-Ragland said.

Patriot Club

The Patriot Club had seen little reinvestment up till then. Its bar was an island in the center of the room, antiquated and inefficient, with inadequate plumbing and wiring. The kitchen had not been updated.

Investing in upgrades, however, has to be carefully balanced against the cost of goods and labor.

"You don't want to overcharge a customer, because if you do that - then it goes in the opposite direction. You start losing your customers," she noted.

All the same, she wants to provide a quality installation for the military and civilian families who use the MWR programs so that they'll be able to tell their family and friends they had a positive experience at Fort Sill.

The 2005 round of Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) brought a number of investments to the post on the appropriated side of the ledger, and the MWR director wanted to keep pace with that on the non-appropriated funds (NAF) side.

"We know that quality of life is an economic driver. What we want to see is Fort Sill to be a choice. 'We want to go there.' Not that 'we're assigned there.' Then when folks go, they tell the story about how good we are," she said.

Reinvestment is a phased approach. In the case of the golf course, it started by working up a design and planning the removal of the two World War II buildings. The lion's share went to renovate the course rather than the new clubhouse because it's golf that generates the funding.

Golf course

When Fort Sill's other golf course went away, lights were installed at the Fort Sill Golf Course to extend play. Spencer-Ragland said that's been very profitable.

However, two 100-year flood events have posed major challenges to the course since its reopening in 2007. They put the facility out of commission for a while, and it cost approximately $800,000 to replace trees over an eight-year period. Fairways had to be re-sprigged, tees and sand traps rebuilt. The maintenance building was completely under water at one point. All 75 golf carts were washed away and had to be replaced, along with mowers and blade wings, and those were expensive. In addition, the parking lot had to be rebuilt because of erosion problems.

"We try to put back, just normally each year, about $400,000 in what we call capital purchase/minor construction. That will buy a lot of the mowers and things," Spencer-Ragland explained.