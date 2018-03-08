Registration up for YMCA Summer Bash

Before the children of Lawton go back to school, the Lawton Family YMCA is hosting a sendoff to summer with their 2nd annual Summer Bash on Saturday.

The event is from 2-8 p.m. at the Lawton Family YMCA, No. 5 SW 5th, and is open to children aged 6 weeks to 14 years. YMCA Child Watch Coordinator Ivette Aparicio said there will be bounce houses, archery, swimming and a movie, along with plenty of team-building activities for the children. The children will get a complimentary meal.