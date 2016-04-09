Refuse to be a Victim seminar set

In tense times, being aware is the first of tools available in avoiding becoming a victim.

When you're aware, then you're ready to stay calm and remain one step ahead of danger. That's the concept behind the Refuse to Be a Victim seminars conducted nationwide and developed by the National Rifle Association in 1993.

In conjunction with the Great Plains Tech Center and Lawton Police Department, James Oates III of Gemini Guns will present the Refuse to Be a Victim seminar locally Oct. 29. The seminar will be from 8 a.m. to noon in Building 900 at the tech center, 4500 W. Lee. Cost is $15 per person and it's limited to 40 participants. Registration cutoff is Sept. 30.

This is the second Lawton edition of the seminar, Oates said.

"This is something that me and my business partner have wanted to bring to our community, with the assistance of Great Plains Tech Center and the Lawton Police Department," Oates said. "We conducted one seminar in July, which was successful, and we are intending to conduct one on about a quarterly basis."

Refuse to Be a Victim seminars teach methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations, Oates said. Seminar topics address personal safety as well as home, automobile, telephone, technological, and travel security issues.

"Experts agree the most important factor in surviving a criminal attack is to have an overall safety strategy before you need it," Oates said. "Seminar participants are presented with a variety of common sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices they may integrate into their daily lives."

Most people are aware of crime happening but often think it can't happen to them until it does. Oates said the program helps people have important tools to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to stay safe and prevent crime. Developing a personal safety strategy can be the key to not becoming an easy victim.