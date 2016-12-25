Record number of emergency teachers certified in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma State Board of Education has approved a record number of certificates for emergency teachers to fill vacancies caused by a lack of certified one.

The board has approved 1,082 certificates this school year, up from 1,063 the previous year and more than double the 505 approved two years ago during the 2014-15 school year. The greatest number of certificates are for elementary, early childhood, science and math teachers.

An estimated 52,000 students, about 7 percent of all public school students in the state, are being taught by an emergency certified teacher.

The state Department of Education has offered ideas to address the teacher shortage through its Teacher Shortage Task Force, including increasing the number of hours adjunct teachers can work to expanding opportunities for teachers in other countries to come to Oklahoma.

Task force member Debra Welch said she believes the key is raising salaries. Oklahoma ranked 48th in the nation in 2015, according to figures from the National Education Association.