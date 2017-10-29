Record clerks try to catch up on police reports

Record clerks for the Lawton Police Department Technical Services are working overtime in the aftermath of the digital virus that attacked computers citywide in August.

The virus affected more than 500 computers, prohibiting city employees from entering data into the computer systems and from communicating with external sources via email.

The Lawton Constitution was unable to publish police and fire reports for a couple weeks after the virus initially affected computers operated by the police and fire departments.

With the computers up and running now, record clerks at the the police station must make up for lost time by typing handwritten reports from the past and entering them into the computer system in conjunction with keeping up with the daily grind of new reports.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said police officers are required to write or type reports on crimes, vehicle accidents, traffic citations and other business they conduct.

After officers complete the report, it is the responsibility of the records clerk to either copy and paste the already typed report or type the handwritten report and enter it into the computer system.

Jenkins said the records clerks are working diligently to catch up on the reports, and some of the records clerks are clocking in on their days off.

"They have eight-hour shifts, so they're normal shifts but including their overtime, some of our clerks are putting in 12-13 hours," Jenkins said. "They're working nonstop, all hours of the day and night."

The reports must remain up to date and organized because they contain vital, timely information for Lawton residents, according to Jenkins.

"They may need it for insurance purposes, insurance claims (or) personal records," he said. "Say your TV was stolen, and you are renting that TV, and you're still making payments on it. You're able to file insurance for it through that company. ... Having that police report itself is your proof that your house did get burglarized."