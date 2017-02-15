Recall petitions at library

Comanche tribal members seeking to shake up leadership are asked to stop by the Lawton Public Library to add their names to recall petitions.

Tribal member Eleanor McDaniel will be taking signatures on five separate Comanche tribal petitions, as well as a protest petition directed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). The drive will be from 2-7 p.m. today at the board room of the library, 110 SW 4th. Tribal members are asked to provide tribal identification.

The goal is to gain 200 certified signatures of eligible tribal voters to call for special tribal council meetings to hear the issues.

The purpose of the first Comanche tribal petition, according to McDaniel, is to call a special tribal council meeting to vote to reinstate the entire elected Election Board and that the ruling of the Election Board to conduct a runoff election be upheld. It also asks that the election results shall not be recognized and all tribal business conducted since September "be deemed null and void."