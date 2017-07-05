REBOOT Recovery course to be held

REBOOT Combat Recovery, a nonprofit support system that focuses on healing the spiritual and moral injuries of war, will present its next free, 12-week combat trauma recovery course in Lawton starting June 6.

It will be the second time the course has been offered here, according to Vietnam veteran Jim Stowe of Edmond. Lawton's first REBOOT series ran from January through April. Nine veterans and their spouses attended.

The course is intended for families, children as well as parents. Classes will be weekly on Tuesdays, although there will be a break for the Fourth of July. Hours are nominally 6-8 p.m., although Stowe said he's been there until 9:30 p.m. some nights when participants had something they wanted to say.

"You do what God tells you to do. You don't say, OK, it's 8:30, we need to cut it off.' Because the whole purpose is to try to get the veteran to start letting go with the issues that they're having. It's not a lecture. It's in a classroom-type setup, but we just facilitate. We have questions. And we let them do the talking," Stowe explained.

Classes will be at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington, simply because one of REBOOT's facilitators had a friend there who was able to make it happen. The nonprofit funds the weekly meal, but church members do serve it, Stowe said.

Eight families have already signed up for the second iteration. Presenters try to stop at 18 to ensure that all participants get the help they need. To enroll, visit rebootrecovery.com and register to join a group near you.

"We want to not only deal with the veterans and the issues that they have, but also the spouses - Not only do (spouses) have their own traumatic experiences from whenever, but they end up taking on the same trauma that their husband or wife, depending on who the veteran is, has had. So they're doing basically double duty," Stowe said.

Spouses may sense that something is going on but not be able to get their veterans to confide in them.

"In many cases, they have basically dragged 'em to the program," said Stowe, who will serve as course leader for the upcoming series. He has previously served as course leader for one 12-week course in Oklahoma City, a teacher in three others and a helper at one.

"We provide meals and then we provide a children's program. It's all ages. It's not just a babysitting," he said. The children have classes and crafts, and at graduation time, they get a medallion they can wear, plus a certificate.

The adults have 10 weeks of intense topics such as anger, guilt, unforgiveness, grief, depression and suicide. The 11th week is "Testimony Night."

"If they want to they don't have to they can tell how it was before the military, during and after, and the issues they came up with. And the 12th week is the celebration, the graduation. We present the graduates with a certificate. Of course, we have the meal. They can invite guests, so they can see what their family member or friend has accomplished. We usually bring in a guest speaker, someone who has gone through it or has gone through some serious issues and they've recovered," Stowe said.

Sometimes speakers come in for the individual sessions. They talk and then they leave, because there's a built-in trust factor among class members. They start out by trading contact information with someone whom they feel they can call or text any time of day or night. There are homework assignments that may require them to read a certain text or a certain passage in the Bible.