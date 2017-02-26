Reading one way to fix education system

Community members joined the brothers of the Theta Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity at the 2017 Lawton-Fort Sill Pan-Hellenic Council Black Heritage Banquet on Saturday evening in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University.

Keynote speaker Kevin A. McPherson, fraternity brother and executive director of C.A.R.E for Change, Inc., presented the topic "A Crisis in Black Education."

McPherson defined a crisis as "any event that is expected to lead to an unstable and dangerous situation affecting individuals through a community or a whole society."

According to McPherson, society is not only facing a crisis in black education specifically but also in education at large.

"We can go back to Lawton 50 years ago, and what you will find is that they were sending more people to college back in 1975 than we are today," he said, "so the question becomes, 'What's going on with our education system?'"

McPherson said it is important to devote an adequate amount of time finding solutions for the crisis and taking action, instead of merely talking about the problem.

"What you do today is tomorrow's history," he said. "If we were about the business of making history, then you'd understand that this crisis can be solved. Can you imagine if our ancestors felt the way we feel now, we would have never made it off the plantation. They would have never made it through Jim Crow."

One solution to the crisis in black education, McPherson said, is for the community to start reading again, and he recommended two books, one of which was "Solutions for Black America" by Jawanza Kunjufu.

"You can just say, 'Siri, download this book," he said. "I believe the most important book ever written about education is this book by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, 'The Mis-Education of the Negro.'"

Another one of McPherson's solutions is for the community to watch some television.

"I suggest you get Netflix this weekend," he said, "and I suggest you watch the documentary called '13th.' Ö It'll help you understand what we need to do."

A final solution McPherson offered is for the community to practice transformational, rather than transactional, leadership.

"We're not understanding that education takes action," he said. "Education is about change.

"If I can come to the third largest city in Oklahoma, and you all can take the lead, I promise Oklahoma City and Tulsa would follow."

McPherson concluded his speech with a verse, Galatians 6:9.

"And let us not grow weary by doing good, for in a new season, we shall reap if we do not lose heart."