Raptors capture imaginations

Representatives of the Grey Snow Eagle House brought three of their fine-feathered friends to meet residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center on Wednesday.

C.J. Burns and Resa Bayhyller work for an eagle sanctuary whose main goal is to go out into the wild and rescue injured eagles. They bring them back to their facility and doctor them back to health in hopes of releasing them into the wild. That's not always feasible. Leah, a Mississippi kite that they brought with them, has nothing physically wrong with her, but she has imprinted on humans. She was captured as a baby and kept as a pet, which is illegal. The people who had her were pulled over in a routine traffic stop, and when officers noticed her in the back seat she was confiscated and taken to a raptor rehabilitation center. Once deemed unreleasable, she was sent to Grey Snow Eagle House to be part of its education program.

Leah apparently considers herself to be a member in good standing of the human race. She has bird instincts, but she doesn't know how to associate with other birds and doesn't know how to do the things Mississippi kites normally do. She wouldn't survive in the wild because she would depend on humans to feed her, Burns explained. Hormonally, she's mature enough to bear young, but she wouldn't know what to do.

Grey Snow Eagle House opened in 2006. It is funded by the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. It operates under four permits: a rehabilitation permit that allows staff to rescue eagles, a long-term care permit to house eagles that unfortunately aren't able to be released, a research permit to conduct different tests on the eagles to help better their conservation issues and their population, and a permit to perform educational outreach. That's what allows the staff to take eagles and other birds from the facility out in public to teach about raptor conservation, eagle conservation and Native American culture.

Grey Snow Eagle House currently has about 50 eagles, both golden and bald, and approximately 13 birds of other kinds.

Burns began by describing characteristics of birds. Not all birds have feathers, though feathers are a very unique characteristic of this animal class. Feathers come in all different shapes, sizes and colors. Raptor feathers tend to be brown, red or gray for camouflage. Feathers not only let them fly but also help them regulate their body temperature. Muscles attached to each feather allow them to raise and lower their feathers at will. By raising them they trap air underneath to help keep them warm. To stay cool, they push their feathers up against their bodies to squeeze the air out.

Ever wonder why birds fare so well in the rain? They have what's called a uropygial gland on their backs that secretes oil. They use their beaks to spread the oil all over the feathers, which helps to waterproof them. The water beads up on their feathers and rolls right off so they can sit in the rain and still be able to fly.

Feathers can interlock microscopically like shingles on a roof, which also helps shed water.

All birds lay eggs, and these, too, can be all different shapes and sizes. One of the birds who came with them was Hannah, a peregrine falcon. These birds like to nest on flat surfaces, usually on a cliff or tall building. Their eggs are pointed at one end so that they roll in a circle, not off the cliff.