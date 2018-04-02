Rape trial will begin second week of docket

The second week of the January-February jury docket in Comanche County District Court includes eight cases and begins Monday with the case of a 55-year-old Lawton man charged with first-degree rape.

The trial of Donnie Graham starts at 9 a.m. Monday in the courtroom of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. Graham is accused of kissing, touching and raping a woman who told him "no" and "to stop" several times on May 27, 2016, according to an affidavit.

Graham admitted to one of his friends that he had intercourse with the woman, even though she told him to stop, the affidavit states. His bond was set at $15,000.

Trials set for lewd acts to 10-year-old girls

Trials for Don Q. Mercer, 57, and Anthony D. Crisel Jr., 23, start on Wednesday in the courtrooms of District Judge Scott Meaders and Neuwirth, respectively.

Mercer, of Lawton, is charged with lewd molestation. The affidavit states a 10-year-old girl told her mother that Mercer had put his hands inside her underwear between May 13, 2016, and May 25, 2016.

In a separate case, Crisel, also of Lawton, allegedly rubbed the chest, bottom and private area of a 10-year-old girl more than 20 times between July 2013 and March 2014, according to the affidavit.

Crisel was age 18 at the time of the incident. He is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16.

Bonds for Mercer and Crisel were set at $75,000.

Trials for robbery, assault and battery

Luther L. Burris, 55, and Jason L. Hutton, 36, will appear in court for trial on Monday before District Judge Emmit Tayloe and Friday before District Judge Irma Newburn, respectively.

An affidavit states that Burris, of Lawton, allegedly held a man and woman at gunpoint, while his girlfriend at the time stole items from the woman on Oct. 12, 2016.

Burris' girlfriend accused the woman of stealing items from her when they lived together, according to the affidavit.

Burris is charged with robbery with a weapon, conspiracy and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. His bond was set at $75,000.

Hutton, of Geronimo, is accused of whacking a man in the head and face with a hammer on July 22, 2017, according to court records. He is charged with assault and battery, and his bond remains at $20,000.