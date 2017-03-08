Races develop as filing ends for City Council candidates

Races have developed for three seats on the Lawton City Council.

The filing period closed Wednesday with eight candidates, including three incumbents, filing to represent Wards 6, 7 and 8.

Randy Warren, 58, of 6513 NW Columbia, and Tom Leon, 78, of 2307 Redwood Lane, both filed Wednesday for the Ward 8 council seat. The men joined Ward 8 Incumbent Doug Wells, 75, of 1603 Horton, and challenger Jo Peters, 51, of 6306 Brookline Ave., who filed earlier in the week.

The remaining candidates also filed earlier in the week. They include:

Ward 6: Incumbent Cherry Phillips, 75, of 6931 Eisenhower Drive; and challenger Sean Fortenbaugh, 50, of 817 Thornbury.

Ward 7: Incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee, 52, of 1606 Oklahoma Drive; and challenger Onreka Givens Johnson, 48, of 1402 Charles Whitlow Ave.

Lawton's municipal primary election will be held Sept. 12, with a general election set for Nov. 14 if a candidate in the Ward 8 race fails to win 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast. Winning candidates will be sworn into office to begin their three-year terms in January.