Quick-thinking teen warns of fire

A quick thinking teenager's call to warn of a neighboring fire saved more neighborhood homes, according to fire officials.

Lawton fire trucks from several stations joined Station No. 6 in tackling the fire that engulfed the home at 3517 NE 35th. They were called to action at 2:18 p.m., according to dispatch records. Three ladder trucks from the downtown Station No. 1 raced to join the fray with trucks from several other stations.

LFD Lt. Brent Baggett said fire crews got on top of the fire quickly but were unable stop its invasion into the structure before the house became uninhabitable. The flames licked over the property line to scorch the neighboring home to the east but no major damage was reported. The first part of the first home touched by flame wasn't as fortunate.

"There was extensive damage to the back of house," Baggett said. "They're not going to be able to stay there tonight."

Firefighters were called into action shortly after 15-year-old Jordan Bland went outside to take out the trash and put tools in the shed. That's when he heard the crackling and saw smoke. He said he looked up to see the fire burning at the neighbor's house, so he ran to warn the residents of the blaze to get out and to safety.