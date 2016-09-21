Pursuit of doctorate topic of speaker at CU

The public is welcome to hear Cameron University alumna Ornella Nelson's presentation today about pursuing a graduate degree.

Nelson, a graduate student at Cornell University who is pursuing a doctorate in chemistry, will speak at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. today in Sciences Complex Room 100.

She graduated cum laude from Cameron in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and is a recipient of the Bauer Scholarship Award from Cornell, which provides a stipend for her to return to Cameron to speak to current students.