Purple Heart Truck Run to make stop in Lawton

The 2017 Purple Heart Truck Run will make a stop in Lawton on Aug. 8.

Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will fete the truck and its drivers at 10 a.m. that day in the north courtyard of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road. The event will highlight severely disabled combat-wounded veterans in their quest for mobility.

The focus of the 8,500-mile Purple Heart Run is "Mobility Is Freedom." The run is intended to raise awareness of both its mission and the sacrifices of veterans. Co-sponsors of the trek are the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors Family Support.

A bright purple, mobility-equipped 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck has been on a six-week, coast-to-coast journey across the United States of America. The sponsors believe that, given the right vehicle for mobility, a combat-wounded veteran will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with his or her family. Amputee veterans have been driving the truck along the way.

According to a news release from Mount Scott Chapter 602, "the Purple Heart Run is the quintessential road trip whereby Purple Heart recipients themselves thank Americans from all across our great country for their appreciation and support of our nation's military families for the sacrifices that they make when America goes to war. Driven by a combat-wounded and disabled veteran, the Purple Heart Truck will make its way from coast to coast and back, rallying communities to thank our country's military veterans and support this great mission."

The Purple Heart Run began in Virginia in early July. It went all the way to the state of Washington and California before heading east. The Lawton visit falls between stops in Albuquerque, N.M., and Broken Arrow. The driver on the trip to Lawton will be Nicholas Thom, whose co-driver will be his brother, Alex Thom.