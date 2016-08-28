Public invited for stars program

The public is invited for an evening with the stars at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

"Stars Over the Wichitas" interpretive programs will be conducted at 30 minutes after sunset on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will study major constellations and other heavenly bodies. Take your own optics or view the night skies through a 13-inch Dobsonian telescope.

The program lasts approximately two hours. Participants will meet at the Boulder/Lost Lake picnic area entrance gate, which is 1 miles west of Camp Doris. Visitors may obtain a refuge leaflet containing a map from dispensers located at each of the five entrances to the refuge.

Reservations are required and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To make a reservation, phone the Refuge Visitor Center at 429-2197 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday.

Star-gazing is enhanced at the refuge because of its lack of major light pollution. An interpreter for the Friends of the Wichitas will discuss the history of astronomy and its practical uses and goals and will help visitors identify images found in the night sky.