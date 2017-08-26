Public info not released due to viruses

The City of Lawton and Oklahoma Cyber Command are continuing to investigate the digital virus that attacked the city's computers earlier this week.

The Lawton Constitution was unable to obtain the city's police and fire reports Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after the virus affected the computers at the Lawton Police Department and Fire Department.

The virus has affected more than 500 computers across the city, and information about its cause has not been released.

Tiffany Martinez Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director, said although many City of Lawton services remain accessible online, residents are still encouraged to call city division offices prior to visiting the divisions' websites. The main City of Lawton line is 581-3500.

Residents who normally make utility payments online should stop by Lawton City Hall instead. Those paying with cash must take a copy of the service bill, but those paying by check do not need to take a copy of the service bill, Vrska said.

New residents or those who recently moved can still request water and utility services the only difference is that the requests will be processed manually; the services will be turned on as soon as possible, Vrska said.

The Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, which was inoperable on Thursday, was fully operational again on Friday, according to Vrska.