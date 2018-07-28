Public gathers as Council candidates discuss financial challenges facing Lawton
Candidates for Lawton City Council gave their opinions on the biggest problem facing the city and how to keep people and businesses from leaving Lawton, during a during a Friday night forum that drew a room full of residents.
The forum was planned for the three candidates running for the Ward 1 City Council seat, three running for the Ward 2 City Council seat, and six who want to be Lawton's new mayor. Those who sponsored the forum ñ Abundant Life Christian Church, United in Christ Discipleship International, and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance ñ said the intent was to give residents a chance to hear candidates discuss issues and solutions before going to the polls Aug. 28 to elect their representatives.