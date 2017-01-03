PTA plans Founder's Day celebration

The public is welcome to help celebrate the Parent Teacher Association's 120th anniversary and help the Lawton Food Bank.

"We are really excited to celebrate 120 years and showcase the students and hear from an educator," said Erica Mendez, president of the Lawton PTA. The PTA "is the longest running (national) association for advocacy for children and parents."

The Lawton PTA Council will host the PTA Founder's Day celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Professional Development Center, 102 E. Gore. Attendees will be offered appetizers and are urged to bring canned goods to benefit the Lawton Food Bank, Mendez said.

Boy Scout Troop 4144 and Cub Scout Troop 4118 will present the colors and the Eisenhower High School Choir, the Gentry Singers, will perform.

The main speaker is Jacobi Crowley, a crisis intervention counselor for Lawton Public Schools Bridge Academy, who will talk about parent engagement and education.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.

With about 15,000 students in the district and only 1,200 PTA members, the PTA started reaching out in October 2016 with a "1,000 for 1" Volunteer Campaign which will run through May 11, Mendez said.

"It has gone very well," she said, adding that they are on track to meet their goal by the end of the campaign. "We're asking anyone in the community to volunteer just one hour of their time in any LPS school."

Anyone thinking of being a volunteer may want to attend the PTA Founder's Day celebration, learn more about what the PTA does and meet some of the other volunteers, she said. Those who cannot attend the meeting, but want to volunteer, should contact their neighborhood school or the Lawton PTA Council via email at LPTAC.OKLAgmail.com.

But whether a community member wants to volunteer or not, all are welcome to the celebration, she added.