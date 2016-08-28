PTA Bash draws kids, parents

Lawton Parent Teacher Association Council (LPTAC) hosted its annual Back to School Bash by teaming up with more than two dozen local businesses and nonprofits Saturday afternoon to discuss and share the best methods of enriching the educational experiences of children in the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

The event, hosted by First United Methodist Church, included live science experiments, food trucks, giveaways and Comanche County Health Department's Imagination Playground, in addition to a gym-full of vendors. Admission was free with all vendor booth fees directly benefitting the LPTAC scholarship fund a fund set to be divided between three graduating high school seniors at the end of the year.

"It's been a four-month process to put this together," said Erica Mendez, LPTAC president. "We have 25 vendors out today. We have everything from your Christmas shops at the schools to your world's finest chocolate and Mad Science."

The bash is an annual event, Mendez said, but was transformed in terms of community partnerships and scheduling this year. It is typically held during an evening LPTAC meeting on a weekday but, to attract more vendors and parents, was held on a Saturday this year in a different, centralized location for six consecutive hours. Mendez and fellow LPTAC volunteers simply wanted to expand the opportunity for citizens to attend.

"We just want people to see that PTA is back," Mendez said. "If you read our shirt it says, 'Not your momma's PTA.' We're bigger and better than we were in the '80s, '90s and early 2000s. We want parents to be involved with their kids; we want them to be active in their education and engage with their schools and their teachers. We want them to know they have a voice in their child's education."

Although there was a wide range of booths, each vendor chose to attend the Back to School Bash for the common cause of benefitting future generations of Lawtonians be it through education, finance or outreach.