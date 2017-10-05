Psychology students honored at Cameron

The Cameron University Department of Psychology recently honored its students with Major of the Year and Legacy awards.

Major of the Year award recipients in the Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences program are:

Hope Okeke of Lagos, Nigeria; Kathryn Nichols of Lawton; Shannon Hanks of Walters.

Major of the Year award recipients in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program are:

Robert McCoy of Walters; Heather Wheeler of Cache.

Legacy award recipients are:

Sarah Downen and Jacob Jardel, both of Lawton.