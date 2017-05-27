Provost marshal finds Sill 'just right'

Fort Sill came as a pleasant surprise for Provost Marshal Kurt R. Nielson.

He had never before been in Southwest Oklahoma and knew only a few folks who had ever been assigned here.

"The perception is, in the greater Army, that Sill is a remote post and it's hot and it's dusty and you don't want to go there. That's the perception," the lieutenant colonel said in a recent interview.

"Now the reality is that once I got here, this is a really nice post. It's got all the amenities. It's pretty. It has trees. It's got mountains. And never once in my life prior to coming here would I have thought that. And I enjoy it. And it's a good size, too. It's not huge, but it's not small. It's just the right size that it can get the resources it needs and have all the amenities, but it doesn't come with some of the problems that may come with a larger post," Nielson said.

Unlike some Air Force bases that are smack-dab in the middle of a great big city, "we have a nice community that works well with us," he said. His biggest challenge as provost marshal, from a secure installation standpoint, has lately been the weather.

When it gets dry, Oklahoma has a lot of fires, and that occupies a lot of the Directorate of Emergency Services' time.

"When I got here last July ... I got a crash course in wildland firefighting, through my firefighters here," he said.

During July, August and September of 2016, people could frequently see plumes of smoke coming off post. Sensitivities have been up as a result of past fires, so folks get a little nervous when they see that happening, Nielson noted.

"Not too long ago we had a pretty significant fire out by the ammo supply point. Now the ammunition was never in direct danger, but it was a pretty good fire, plus we started doing some back-burns behind it, so that creates the illusion that, wow, this is a huge fire, because you see a big plume," he said.

Citizens also become alarmed when they're in the path of a big storm. On May 17, a storm system seemed to make a right turn before it got to Lawton and then tracked off almost due east.

"Two hours prior, it looked like it had a bull's-eye right on us, and then turned," he said. "The environment here is pretty challenging, because lightning can have effects on our monitoring systems. I'm talking about alarms on buildings, etc. It creates a little bit of havoc there. And then the fire threat is very real here. And it's not just a summertime thing. It really is year-round."

Fort Sill's Directorate of Emergency Services has contingency plans for pretty much every disaster-type event conceivable, the provost marshal said. F-5 tornado? Got it. Derailment? That, too. Active shooter incident? Yes, and the installation periodially practices its protocols for such an event.

"Even if we don't do a full-scale exercise, we will do at least a tabletop exercise on certain topics, certain events," Nielson said.

The directorate includes not only the 40th Military Police Detachment and Department of the Army civilian police, but also the Fort Sill Fire Department and physical security, which supplies the security guards. That force has approximately 45 soldiers from some of the local units augmenting the security guards at the gates.

The firefighters are all certified to deal with hazardous materials at various levels, and the security guards and police receive basic first responder training on response to a hazardous materials environment.

The K-9 officers are resourced with both narcotic and explosive patrol dogs, and they are quite busy.

"Not only do we service the local community, but my dog teams have also been tasked to help, at various times since I've been here, with national-level missions, such as conducting security with the White House," Nielson said.

Nielson did not start out in law enforcement. One of his biggest influences was his grandfather, Mark Walter Pierce, who fought in the North African/Italian campaign during World War II. In fact, one of Nielson's goals while he's stationed here is to find out more about his grandfather's service record with perhaps the 45th Infantry Brigade. It was this grandfather who taught him to fish, hunt and golf.