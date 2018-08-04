Protests highlight week at Capitol

A week of protests by educators and their supporters punctuated House and Senate efforts to pass funding bills that supporters said will address common education needs.

Teachers from districts across the state kept the focus on legislative action, arriving Monday morning for protests, speeches and face-to-face talks with legislators. They kept the pressure on all week, appearing each day at the State Capitol and, in many districts, setting up local sites where supporters unable to get to Oklahoma City could rally.

Legislators themselves said the interaction helped influence a series of actions that started in late March with a package that added $447 million in additional funding, including teacher pay raises.

House Bill 1010xx, signed last week by Gov. Mary Fallin, would raise first-year teacher pay by $5,000, with increases for other teachers based on experience, and would fund additional educational needs. Legislators said they would pay for the increase by raising the state gross production tax to 5 percent (it is currently 2 percent) on the first 36 months of production, the state gasoline tax by 3 cents per gallon and the state diesel tax by 6 cents per gallon. In addition, the bill would cap itemized deductions at $17,000 (exceptions for medical expenses and charitable deductions are provided), raise cigarette taxes by $1 per package, create a statewide tax on hotel and motel room rentals of $5 per night, and allow tribes to amend compacts with the state so they could offer "ball and dice" games, then pay 10 percent of those revenues to the state.

Criticism of bill

Criticism started almost immediately.

HB 1010xx specified the new cigarette tax would be allocated to education in the coming year, but revenues would be placed in the State Health Care Enhancement Fund beginning July 1, 2019. Teachers said that action would leave a $100 million hole in education funding.

Members of the House then voted to repeal the $5 hotel-motel tax, which had been calculated to raise $50.4 million for education funding, with critics arguing the fee was so high it would discourage tourists and those attending conventions from staying in Oklahoma hotels and motels. Senators got HB 1012xx Friday, in a special session that is running concurrently with the 2018 regular session, and also passed the repeal. The bill now goes to Gov. Mary Fallin for signature.

'Amazon' bill passes

HB 1019xx, dubbed the "Amazon" bill, finally drew passage Friday from a majority of senators (42 in the last vote), but only after they spent more than two hours debating an amendment related to the wind industry (a proposal they ultimately rejected).

The proposal would require retailers, such as those who use Amazon to sell their products, to collect and remit sales tax from sales or follow Oklahoma Tax Commission requirements to notify customers each year about how much state sales tax they owe. With Fallin's signature, the regulation will apply to sales of $10,000 or more. State officials said while Amazon already has agreed to collect sales tax and remit it to the state, under an agreement that went into effect in March 2017, HB1019xx would expand the requirement to third parties.