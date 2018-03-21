Problems put airport fire station in limbo

A contractor for Lawton's newest stand-alone fire station has a permit to begin construction, but officials still are working through the details of a stormwater detention system for the project.

Rich Construction was awarded a $4.198 million contract in September 2017 to build a new Fire Station No. 2 adjacent to the existing station on the northern boundary of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. While the station is considered part of the Lawton Fire Department and serves south Lawton, it also is home to the specially trained firefighters who respond to airport emergencies.

The project initially was delayed as airport, city, fire and engineering officials analyzed the contract under a "value engineering" concept that sought to reduce the total cost. By early 2018, officials had agreed on $223,000 worth of deductions which ranged from less pavement outside the station to changes to the mechanical system and the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority approved those changes in January.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said another problem has surfaced with the project: ensuring an adequate system was in place to handle any increased water runoff that could result because of construction. Under state and federal law, any construction project that is 1 acre or larger in size must have a system in place to handle any runoff that might result because of construction. So, while Rich Construction has been on site doing initial work and setting up construction fencing (to secure construction work) and security fencing (to maintain a secured airport boundary required by the Federal Aviation Administration), construction has been delayed until that permit process was completed with the City of Lawton.

The requirement is that the airport is responsible for demonstrating that post-construction site conditions will not release any more water from the site than already is being released, or prove the detention pond on the south side of the fire station can manage that additional runoff.

McNally said the airport contractor couldn't obtain an earth change permit until that was done. While the permit was issued late last week, airport officials continue working to find a copy of the construction plans for an existing detention pond on the north end of the airport property, which already manages runoff for the airport. Engineers have said that structure is sufficient to handle projected runoff from the construction project, and McNally said airport officials are working with the former airport engineer to find the documentation.