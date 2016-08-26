Prison overcrowding, reform topics at forum

Dozens of Lawton citizens turned out Thursday evening to listen to ideas and discuss criminal justice reforms offered by two state questions on Oklahoma's Nov. 8 ballot.

Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform representatives addressed an audience that filled the Wichita Room of the Shepler Center at Cameron University as part of four sessions scheduled this month throughout the state. The mission, according to former Oklahoma House Speaker Kris Steele, chair of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, is to focus less on prison sentences and more on the root causes that lead to criminality. It's the differences between low-level offenders and those who are dangers to society.

"We've got to make that distinction," Steele said. "That stigma (of a felony conviction) almost acts as a banishment for life."

Passage of State Question 780 would reclassify minor offenses like simple possession of drugs and property crimes under $1,000 from felonies to misdemeanors. Passage by voters of SQ 781 would redirect incarceration cost savings back to counties to invest in community-based rehabilitation.

Steele said many who fall into the criminal justice system are suffering from addiction "a disease" which leads to criminal activity. Followed by a felony conviction in Oklahoma, he said, many wear "a scarlet letter" for a lifetime. This entails lower employment and housing opportunities and further cripples the prior felon with fees and fines.

They suffer, their families suffer and it continues a cycle, he said.

From his time in the State House, Steele said Oklahoma prisons were at 99 percent capacity in 2008 today they are at 120 percent. He said the $500 million annual (and growing) cost would easily be $750 million to get things somewhat to speed. For legislators who tend to make laws based on fear rather than fact, he said it makes sense to bring the questions to the people of Oklahoma to make a decision.

"There's not nearly enough money in Oklahoma to incarcerate everyone the Legislature wants to incarcerate," Steele said. "This would make best use of our state's resources."

With "one in 12" Oklahomans having a felony record, Steele said, passage would offer a true opportunity for rehabilitation before it gets too late.

"Can we be just as tough but twice as smart?" asked Julie Knutson, president and CEO of The Oklahoma Academy.