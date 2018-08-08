Prison inmate beaten, stabbed Monday night, ODOC investigating

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is leading an investigation into a Monday night assault at the Lawton Correctional Facility that resulted in the beating and stabbing of an inmate.

Inmate George Haga, 37, was assaulted around 9:40 p.m. by inmates on a facility pod at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, according to Matt Elliott, ODOC Public Information Manager. Haga was taken by ambulance to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he remained under care Tuesday.