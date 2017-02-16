Princess applications being taken

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) is accepting applications for its 2017-2018 princess.

Each year, CIVA elects a princess to represent the organizations at all functions. Nominations for princess are to be submitted between now and March 31 all applications are required to be in by the last day of March. The princess will serve a two year term starting May 20 2017 to May 2018. The election will be conducted on April 6.

Qualifications include:

• Enrolled member of the Comanche Nation age 13ñ17 years.

• Direct descendent of a Comanche veteran (daughter, granddaughter, sister or niece).

• Never married or co-habituated, no children.

• Must provide own regalia.

• Be of unimpeachable character.

Being able to sing Comanche hymns and English songs including Comanche sign language is very helpful for all candidates.

Candidates must provide the following:

• Personal biography

• A 5x7 photo in regalia

• Include a personal statement of why you wish to be chosen CIVA Princess

• While not required, you may include the following: school report card, awards and certificates of appreciation, newspaper clippings, letters, etc.

The selection will take place at 6 p.m., April 6, in the Patriot Room at the Comanche Nation Complex during the monthly CIVA meeting. The new princess will assume her duties Saturday May 20 at the Annual Armed Forces Day Banquet, to be conducted at Watchetaker Hall.