Prescription fraud alleged

A former employee for Cedar Crest Manor, a local nursing home, was charged Wednesday with five counts of prescription fraud.

Heather N. Hale, 39, of Mountain Park, is accused of obtaining controlled dangerous substances, including Schedule II drugs Norco and Percocet, by forgery or fraud, according to Comanche County District Court records.

Lawton Police Sgt. Jessie Martinez reported that the administrator for Cedar Crest Manor, 1700 Northwest Fort Sill Blvd., told two employees at Anderson's Pharmacy, 5366 Cache Road, that Hale was terminated from the nursing home on Dec. 4, and she had been using prescription forms to get Schedule II drugs for patients. But those patients did not ever receive medications, and one prescription was for a patient who was deceased, according to an affidavit. A local doctor, whose alleged signature appeared on a prescription form that Hale filled out, looked at the signature and confirmed that the signature was not his.