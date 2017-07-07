Preliminary budget gets OK at local tech center

The preliminary 2017-2018 budget for Great Plains Technology Center was approved by the Board of Education Thursday evening.

Despite a cut of 5.56 percent or approximately a loss of $300,000 in state funding, a snapshot of the anticipated total income for the General Fund from a combination of funds from ad valorem, state, federal and school-generated income shows an increase of almost $600,000 from last year's budget, said Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

Based on current funding, he anticipates approximately $19.8 million in general funds and $6.8 million in building funds for the fiscal year.

"We're in good shape, dollar-wise. ... That is what we know right now," Fortney said, adding that the actual funding that Great Plains will receive from the state won't be known until after the Oklahoma Supreme Court meets in early August to decide if fees imposed on the sale of cigarettes and vehicles to generate state revenue will be approved or denied.

The Adult Education Program is growing, said Campus Director and Principal Kirk Mullenix.

"Forty-four students earned their high school equivalency diplomas last week during a special graduation ceremony. ...Their ages ranged from 17 to 70," he said. "More than a 100 people are on the waiting list now. I think it is going to keep growing."

Although 100 people are waiting, Health Science Services and STEM Education Director Mike Newell assured the board that the program would go through the entire list. As to how long it takes for someone to get their diploma depends on how many credits/classes they need, with some only needing one class to finish while others need many more. Each student is assessed for where they are and what they need to graduate.

"We had a 63-year-old who took three years," he said.

Classes for the fall semester will start for adults on Aug. 7 and then for secondary students on Aug. 11, Mullenix said.

The board approved the status of the Medium Heavy Truck program be changed to "open but not enrolling" after Assistant Principal Director Bill Matthey explained the three reasons for recommendation from the Career Major Review Committee.

A lack of a qualified instructor, the need by the industry advisors to upgrade expensive trucks and trainers and feedback from the advisors that the need for people trained in that program in the local economy, Matthey said.

"We don't want to be hasty and shut it down. ... We want to do a local economy analysis and determine what our best course of action is. Our number one concern is our students," he said. "The reason we are not asking to shut it right now because it would be a big deal to shut it and then open it" depending on what is found to be the best course of action.

Now that the board has approved the proposal, Student Services Director Joelle Jolly said the students who are already in the program will be contacted to see how the classes they have take fit into another automotive program. High school students planning on entering the program this fall will be offered their second choice of programs.

The board was informed by Maintenance and Purchasing Director Jack Whiteman that the Lawton campus is starting to look at options available to add a F5-rated storm shelter on campus.