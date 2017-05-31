Prayer gathering for 'unity' set today at tribal complex

The Comanche Nation is inviting all members to a prayer gathering from 6-8 p.m. today in Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex.

Tribal leaders have called the meeting to create a moment of unity among the Comanche people. In a statement, Chairman William Nelson cited Matthew 18:20 as inspiration: "For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them."

"The gathering is set to provide prayer for the Comanche Nation in seeking God's blessings with its future," Tribal Administrator Jimmy Arterberry said. "Tribal members are invited to step forward to pray for all areas of Comanche life, from politics to personal." Refreshments will be served.