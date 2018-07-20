Poverty Simulation heartbreaking, familiar for at least 1 participant

The largest concentrations of poverty are not found in urban centers, but in rural areas. For some of the people at Thursday's Poverty Simulation this came as a shock. For me, it was an all too familiar statistic.

The Poverty Simulation was a joint effort between the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Services, The Comanche County Poverty Workgroup and the Lawton Salvation Army. The event capped a weeklong exploration of poverty and its effects on the community.