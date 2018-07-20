You are here

Home » News » Local » Poverty Simulation heartbreaking, familiar for at least 1 participant

Poverty Simulation heartbreaking, familiar for at least 1 participant

Fri, 07/20/2018 - 4:00am Gary Reddin

The largest concentrations of poverty are not found in urban centers, but in rural areas. For some of the people at Thursday's Poverty Simulation this came as a shock. For me, it was an all too familiar statistic. 

The Poverty Simulation was a joint effort between the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Services, The Comanche County Poverty Workgroup and the Lawton Salvation Army. The event capped a weeklong exploration of poverty and its effects on the community. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620