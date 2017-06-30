Positive changes in store at city's Senior Center for Creative Living

Lawton's Center for Creative Living is now the Senior Center for Creative Living, and it's moving forward with plans for serving meals.

Beginning July 1, a $20 per-person monthly fee for activities no longer will be charged. Programs will be free or by donation only for any senior to participate.

"We're doing business as the Senior Center for Creative Living," Executive Director Lorene Miller said. "The reason we're doing that is because many people didn't know what the Center for Creative Living was. There are still people who don't know what the Center for Creative Living is. We are an individual, freestanding senior citizens center. In a branding effort, we are doing many things to make it very well known what we are. We decided adding senior to our title will help define that."

At the beginning of 2014, the center was in dire financial straits, according to Miller. People who were running the center at that time decided to start charging a minimal fee to senior citizens.

"It was $20 per person per month," Miller said. "So seniors were having to pay to use their own facility. They started doing that and, literally, by doing that, it helped pay their light bill. They had no other choice."

When Miller first started in her position, she worked for no salary until the center started moving forward financially.

"Then we started getting on our feet for a little bit," she said. "My initial goal was to remove that fee. However, that fee brought in quite a bit of money a year. I was very hesitant to eliminate that fee until we got our building fixed, and we have. We've gotten the roof fixed. We've gotten the wrinkled, fall-risk flooring replaced. Everything is fixed, including the front waterline."

After the waterline was fixed, Miller asked her board of directors if it could eliminate the $20 fee for seniors to use the facility. The board approved and, effective Saturday, there will be no charge for the seniors to use the facility.

Grant opens new possibilities

New funding through grants has helped make it possible. The center is scheduled to receive $20,000 in July from the Priddy Foundation in Wichita Falls, Texas.

"That makes us stable enough to get our kitchen licensed," Miller said. "We're in the process now with the Comanche County Health Department. As soon as we get the kitchen licensed, we're going to start serving food. Our plan is to start slow with the feedings, and maybe do one feeding a week for the first month. Then the second month, maybe we'll do two or three feedings a week."

The ultimate goal is to feed a lunchtime or noon meal Monday through Friday at no charge to seniors.

"We may put a suggested donation of $2 or something like that, but it is not mandatory and will never be mandatory," Miller said. "We may just put donations only, but we will not be charging senior citizens."

In 2016, there were five food sites for seniors in Lawton and last year two of those sites were closed, according to Miller.

"At the end of June, they are closing the third site," Miller said. "They are closing the site at Centenary United Methodist Church. That leaves two sites open for seniors, H.C. King Community Center and Patterson Community Center. Our goal is to open a food site. My goal is to hopefully start feeding by Dec. 1 or earlier. If I can't open by Dec. 1, it's because I'm still seeking more grants. I'm trying to get with the Regional Food Bank."

Although the food bank is not taking new applicants, Miller believes if she can get some time to speak with officials about the Senior Center for Creative Living and how many people it serves, it would help the food bank's numbers.

"I know all of these no-profit organizations work off numbers and the more people they can show they serve, the higher their grant possibilities are," Miller said. "If I could talk to someone at the Regional Food Bank, I'm quite certain they would let us get in there."

Growth by the numbers

Numbers of individual seniors utilizing services at the center have continued to grow this year.

"We have new people every day," Miller said. "In the month of May we had 69 new members. That's astronomical. The reason is when we had our Health & Wellness Expo in May, we had so many senior citizens there that wanted to sign up for our center. We've already scheduled our Health & Wellness Expo for next year. In the month of April we had 14 new members. In March we had 13 new members. In February we had 19 new members. In January we had nine new members. That's 124 new members since Jan. 1. Isn't that awesome?"