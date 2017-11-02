Portions of refuge to be closed

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close portions of its public use area while feral hog control activities are underway in the coming week.

In order to assure public safety, portions of the public use area will be temporarily closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting. The areas include Burma Road, Quanah Parker Lake, Boulder Trail and Picnic Area, Lost Lake, Elk Mountain, Charon's Gardens, Post Oak and Treasure Lakes, and Mount Scott. U.S. Fish & Wildlife personnel hope to have the areas reopened by noon each day after feral hog control operations.

Here is a schedule of area closures:

Monday: Burma Road, Quanah Parker Lake, Boulder Trail and Boulder Picnic Area, and Lost Lake.

Tuesday: Elk Mountain, Charon's Gardens Wilderness Area, Post Oak and Treasure Lakes.

Wednesday: Mount Scott and the Parallel Forest.

Although Fish & Wildlife staff do not anticipate any changes to the above-mentioned closures, the public is reminded to follow all area restrictions and closure signage.

Feral hogs are exotic and a nuisance species that compete with native wildlife for food as well as cause disturbance to native habitat, the refuge said in a news release. They can also serve as disease reservoirs and pose a threat to the health of both humans and other native wildlife.

The first documented record of feral hogs in the U.S. was in Florida in 1593. Introductions followed in several other southeastern states, which led to established free-ranging populations throughout the region. Populations then spread throughout the southeast and mid-south states.

Today Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral hogs, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Their numbers continue to increase because of their high reproductive potential and the lack of natural predators.