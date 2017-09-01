Pool new director at county fairgrounds

The new executive director of the Comanche County Fairgrounds is a familiar face to longtime patrons of the facility.

Richard Pool, who managed the facility for a 10-year period previously, is returning to the job after an eight-year absence. Phil Humble, who has served as executive director for almost seven years, is retiring. It was Humble who introduced his replacement at the Comanche County commissioners' regular meeting on Monday.

Pool was hired by the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority at a special meeting in December, Humble said. Pool said Friday was his effective start date.

Humble noted that Pool comes to the job with a great knowledge of the fairgrounds "and most of all, a passion and love for the fairgrounds."

"I appreciate the opportunity to come back. Mr. Humble did a fantastic job at the fairgrounds while I've been gone. I'd like to carry on the legacy that he has and improve on it any way I can," Pool said.