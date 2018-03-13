Police: Woman brought phone to inmate

A 53-year-old Lawton woman was formally charged in Comanche County District Court on Monday in connection with the attempted smuggling of contraband to an inmate in the Comanche County Detention Center last week.

Denise L. Dingel was charged with conspiracy. Her bond was set at $100,000 with a preliminary hearing conference scheduled for 3 p.m. April 9.

According to a court affidavit, Lt. Richard Roberts of the Comanche County Detention Center witnessed Dingel meet with Lawton Police Gang Unit Officer Brian Valdez at 3 p.m. March 6. The meet was set up so that a posh cell phone and tobacco could be given to inmate William Givens, 30, who is being incarcerated on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution, both in connection with a Sept. 28, 2016, incident in which an employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility, Rachel DeWalt, was shot near her west Lawton home. Givens is also charged in connection with a July 6, 2017 on counts of possession of contraband by an inmate and conspiracy to commit bringing/possession of contraband by an inmate.