Police warn of bomb threat scam

A bomb threat scam circulating in states across the country hit home twice this week.

Lawton police responded to the bomb threat targeting a local funeral home on Sunday and a loan agency on Tuesday.

Police in Arkansas, Kentucky and North Dakota responded to the same threat written in a letter and sent to businesses via fax, according to articles published by The River Valley Leader, Commercial News and Citizens-Times, respectively.

Each of the letters greets the recipient with "Good Morning," before demanding money and issuing the bomb threat: "If you do not send in the amount of $25,000 by May 31, I will blow up this whole block. If you try to contact the police, I'll know. Go to the nearest Western Union agency and send the amount to Emerson Eduardo Rodrigues Setim."

Lawton Police Officer Timothy Phelps reported that a local funeral home received the bomb threat at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The funeral director told Phelps there were "no signs of forced entry overnight" on Sunday morning, Phelps reported.

Two days later, Sgt. Loui Pohawpatchoko reported that an employee at a local loan agency saw the letter from Emerson Eduardo Rodrigues Setim in the copier at 8:45 a.m.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer for the police department, said both bomb threats issued this week were "indeed hoaxes."