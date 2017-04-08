Police updated on mold at station

Lawton police officers and others who work in the Lawton Police Department were given a chance to ask questions Thursday, as the city proceeds with plans to clean up mold in the basement of their building.

Problems were noted in late July, when an investigation of mold in a storage room and three office areas was expanded to include the entire basement. Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists investigated the initial source of mold but the City Council voted to expand the analysis to the entire basement and the heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) system, then remediate problems. Officials said Thursday they will expand the analysis to the first floor and jail, to ensure there no are problems there. That inspection should be done next week.

That remediation, which city administrators say could start as early as Wednesday, will be a two-tiered approach: construction to remove mold and water-damaged areas in the basement and clean the HVAC system, then treatment with a botanical agent to dry out and encapsulate any remaining mold spores. Personnel housed in the basement have been moved to other facilities until the work is finished.

The specific remediation steps and how the city got to that point were outlined Thursday by city administrators and by Jeff Bookout, the Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists inspector who did the visual inspection of basement facilities and the air quality tests performed in some but not all offices and other space. In addition, Bookout answered concerns posed by officers and others.

Many of the questions centered on the extent of the mold problem and what it could mean for the health of those who work or worked in the building, and exactly how far back those issues may date. Many wanted assurances that the full extent of the problem had been identified, even though air quality samples were not taken in every work area. Bookout said he visually inspected every space in the basement and that visual inspection included an infrared camera to ensure he saw any problems below the surface. He took air quality samples in areas with noticeable mold or water damage, and he said while water damage was evident in many places, some air quality samples came back at safe levels (he specifically noted the women's locker room and arms room).

In addition to the storage area, special operations lieutenant and special op team offices, and office space used by the CrimeStoppers and public information officers (where the assessment initially started), the basement houses the gang task force, armory, property storage vault, CSI lab and locker rooms, in addition to the mechanical room for the HVAC system. Mold and/or water damage was found in a variety of areas, including ceiling tiles, sheetrock, cabinets, trim, and cardboard used in various areas.

Bookout checked humidity levels in the basement and found that while humidity readings were in the 60 percent range in the initial area of investigation, it averaged 57 percent elsewhere. Ideally, humidity levels should be below 50 percent to check mold growth and he recommended installation of humidifiers (which already has been done, Police Chief James Smith said).

Bookout said one of his primary concerns is the mechanical room, where he found "lots of standing water" caused in part by condensation from the system's cast iron pipes. He said he believes the water in that room is the primary reason for high humidity levels in the basement and his remediation recommendations include drying out that area (something already being done) and completely sealing duct work.

Responding to officer questions, Bookout said he couldn't say how long mold has been evident in the building.

"Unfortunately, there is no way to tell," he said, estimating this recent problem dates to flooding from heavy rains in 2016.

Responding to a long-time officer's concerns, Bookout said he doesn't believe the mold problem extends to the 1980s, explaining that areas of mold infiltration would be much more extensive if that were true. And, responding to concerns that additional air quality testing might reveal more problems, Bookout said such results wouldn't change the treatment process he has outlined: mold and water damaged areas are to be removed and the botanical compound be applied. That botanical also will work on viruses and bacteria, another officer concern.