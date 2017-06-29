Police say woman hooked man into robbery plot at local motel

A woman's plan to fake her age, steal her client's money and ditch him succeeded until police caught up with her, according to court records.

Jayla A. Martin, 20, is charged in Comanche County District Court with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and solicitation for prostitution.

According to an affidavit, Officer William Torres responded to a disturbance call at a motel around 4:45 a.m. Saturday and spoke with a man who said a woman, Martin, approached him at a local casino and asked him if he "wanted a good time." The man told Torres he accepted Martin's offer, then rented a room at a local motel, but when they arrived to the room, he noticed that Martin was texting on her phone and "acting weird," the affidavit states.

The man said he heard a knock at the door, and two men, who were asking for their "17-year-old sister" and who identified themselves as "the police" multiple times, broke a window of the motel room, according to the affidavit.

The man told Torres he opened the door and asked the two men to leave and, after taking $90 from him, the two men and Martin left the room, the affidavit says.

Torres searched the area for Martin and he found her in a vehicle in the motel parking lot; the woman told Torres her name was "Emonie Robinson" and that she was "17 years old and was raped but didn't want to press charges," the affidavit states.

After speaking with dispatch, Torres discovered that the woman was actually 20-year-old Jayla A. Martin, and during an interview with detectives at the police station Martin admitted that she had made an agreement with the man to have sexual relations with him in exchange for $200-300, and the intent of the solicitation was to isolate the man in the room so that the two men could break down the door and take his money.

Court records also indicate that detectives have identified the two men whom they believe assisted Martin and warrants have been issued for their arrest on second-degree robbery charges.