Police say woman had pound of pot, 122 pills

Lawton police arrested a woman who they say had over a pound of marijuana and over 120 Xanax pills inside her vehicle and house on Wednesday.

Detective Jeff McCoy reported he initially received a Crime Stoppers tip saying the woman might have narcotics in her vehicle. He watched the woman leave local apartments, then drive to a liquor store, where he spoke with her. She "appeared visibly nervous and shaking," McCoy said in a report. When K-9 Officer Brittany Schulte arrived, she ran her dog around the vehicle, and the dog gave Schulte a positive alert for the presence of drugs.

After searching the vehicle, McCoy reported finding a pink bag that contained drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and plastic bags, a pill bottle with Xanax and a pink pistol. He also discovered another pink bag and plastic containers that held marijuana.

After receiving a warrant, detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations unit searched the woman's house, where they allegedly found more contraband, including drug paraphernalia, Xanax pills and marijuana.

The woman's vehicle and house contained a total of 1.14 pounds of marijuana and 122 Xanax pills, McCoy reported.