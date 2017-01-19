Police pull up on vehicle slammed into tree, driver asleep at the wheel

An intoxicated man was arrested on drug-related complaints following an accident Monday, police said.

According to his report, Officer Jason Gillis arrived at Cache Road near Fort Sill Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. and saw that a vehicle had struck a tree and a man was asleep behind the wheel.

After failing sobriety tests at the scene and police department, the man was arrested and booked into jail on complaints of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun, 16 hydrocodone pills and 49 alprazolamp pills, according to the report.

Man walking on roadway arrested

Officer Patrick Kilgore reported he was traveling north along Southwest 13th Street around 3:08 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a man walking east on the eastbound lane of Southwest Avenue I. Kilgore stopped and questioned the man about walking on the wrong side of the roadway.