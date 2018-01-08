Police make arrest in gun assault case
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 3:34am Scott Rains
Lawton police made an arrest in Monday morning's assault in the 1900 block of Northwest Lake Avenue that began over money and ended with gunplay.
Police were called around 11:15 a.m. Monday on the report of a disturbance at the west central Lawton address and met with the victim. He told police the suspect had come to his residence and tried to assault him over a dispute about money, according to LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. The victim said the suspect pointed a gun at him during the altercation before fleeing.