Police on lookout for woman named as suspect in robbery, steak knife assault on neighbor

Lawton police have a suspect in mind in a Wednesday morning robbery that began with the offer of aid and ended with a need for first aid for the victim.

Officer Michael Boudreaux reported being among officers called to a robbery and stabbing shortly after 4 a.m. at 1401 SW 13th. The victim was found on the ground in front of the apartment building and she was suffering from numerous cuts and bruises to her face, arms, legs and fingers and a steak knife was found near her feet, the report states. She was taken to a local hospital.

Later, the woman told Boudreaux that a woman known as "Char" had attacked her and tried to rob her. She said the woman offered to help her up the stairs to her apartment but, while climbing the stairs, the woman turned on her, yelled for her to give her money and began kicking her down the stairs, according to the report. She said she was punched several times all over her body while at the base of the stairs. The woman went upstairs and came back with the kitchen knife and "began to attack her in the legs with the knife," the report states. She said she didn't have any money and grabbed the knife away and the woman stopped the attack and went back to an apartment upstairs.

Pizza delivery goes badly, results in gun threats

In a separate case, police said a pizza delivery guy didn't take a customer complaint over a late pizza lightly. Officer George Bruce was called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, to the 600 block Southwest 61st Street on the report of threats and found a man who had a complaint about his pizza delivery's late arrival. He said the delivery driver arrived with his order 35 minutes late and he told him to take it back. He said he slammed his door due to an issue in closing it and keeping it shut. However, he said the driver cursed at him and said "I'm gonna shoot you ..."