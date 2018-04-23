Police investigating shooting as homicide after victim dies

An unidentified juvenile victim of Saturday evening's shooting on the city's northside has died, according to Lawton police.

His death makes this the city's third homicide of 2018 and the second within a week.

The teen victim, who was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment, later succumbed to his injuries and passed away, said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer.

"Due to that incident, the case is now a homicide investigation," Jenkins said. "The Lawton Police Department is speaking with a person of interest in connection to the homicide."

Officers were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a triplex at 508 NW 3rd Apt. C. Jenkins said officers made contact with the two victims of gunshot wounds. They were taken for medical treatment. The identity and condition of the second victim are not available.

Criminal Investigation Division was called out to investigate the incident. The officers transported witnesses to the station and secured the scene.