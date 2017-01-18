Police investigate after shoplifter attacks clerk

A local convenience store clerk was shoved to the floor and hurt after confronting a shoplifting suspect Sunday, police reported.

Lawton Police Sgts. Tim Poff and Steven Schulte reported being called to a crime in progress at the Dollar General Store, 2202 Fort Sill Boulevard, at 3:05 p.m. When they arrived, one of two clerks on duty told them a person had been seen stealing cell phones and the other clerk had locked the doors and attempted to block them by standing in front. The suspect came at the victim, struck her with a knee to her stomach and then threw her out of the way, into a display and onto the floor. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with a possible elbow fracture, stomach pain and swelling to her head.

Felon arrested with gun

In a separate case, a convicted felon was arrested for having a loaded gun Sunday after a traffic stop in northwest Lawton.

Sgt. Anthony Edwards of the Lawton Police Department was on patrol heading west in the 1300 block of Cache Road at 5:09 p.m. when he saw a silver SUV make a left turn onto Northwest 16th, running a red light. He stopped the SUV at Northwest 16th and Kingsbury and made contact with the driver and a male passenger. The driver said he didn't have a driver's license because it was suspended.

According to a police report, Edwards noticed a strong odor of air fresheners and cologne and called for a canine unit. A dog from the Comanche County Sheriff's Office was brought to the intersection and indicated the presence of a drug. According to the report, police found rolling papers along with $1,537 in cash on the driver. During the search of the vehicle, no drugs were found, but a Sig Sau 9 millimeter pistol was found in a boot in a shoe box. The pistol was magazine-loaded with 15 rounds.