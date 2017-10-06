Police identify homicide victim

Lawton police have identified Abidemi Adewunmi Farotade, a former Cameron University student, to be the victim of a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

In an email to Cameron University students and employees on Friday, Cameron President John McArthur said Farotade attended Cameron from fall 2014 until the close of the fall 2016 semester and was pursuing an Associate in Applied Science in engineering.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Farotade's family here and in Nigeria, and to his friends and fellow classmates at Cameron," McArthur said in the email.

The shooting death of Farotade could potentially be the third homicide within Lawton city limits this year.

No suspect description has been released, and the only possible person of interest is a man who, witnesses said, left the scene in a pickup.

Further information about the shooting will be released as the investigation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division, unfolds, Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said in a report.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on June 7, Farotade was shot outside 2601 SW H, Apt. 16, and found lying on the ground, gasping for air, according to a report filed by Officer James Vogt.