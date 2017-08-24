Police, fire reports unavailable from city

The Lawton Constitution was unable to obtain the city's police and fire reports Wednesday after the city's computers were affected by a digital virus.

The virus affected more than 500 computers across the city, including those operated by the Lawton Police Department and Fire Department. The virus may continue to cause service and communication delays through Friday, according to Tiffany Martinez Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director.

Vrska said the city's information technology department has been "working diligently to resolve this issue," and city officials asked for residents' patience.